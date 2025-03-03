Freddie Flintoff firm in the red after Top Gear horror crash

England coach Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff during a nets session at The Kia Oval on September 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The company Freddie Flintoff runs to manage his post-cricket business activities, such as media appearances, has fallen into the red after he took time off after a horror crash filming Top Gear for the BBC.

Freddie Flintoff Enterprises, which is run by the former England star and his wife, Rachael, has reported a £646,823 loss for the 12 months to 30 June, 2024.

The figure comes after the business posted a profit of £256,278 in the prior year, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

The results also show that the firm’s net assets fell from £6.9m to £6.3m over the same period.

Despite the loss, dividends of £325,222 were paid out by the firm to Freddie Flintoff, whose real name is Andrew, and his wife, down from the £450,677 they paid themselves in the previous year.

Up until October 2023, Freddie Flintoff was a director of Logik Developments which is involved in building projects.

The business was set up almost ten years ago and is run by Flintoff’s cousin Neil Spencer and business partner Tony Bhatti.

During 2024, Freddie Flintoff returned to TV screens following a horror crash he was involved in while filming an episode for Top Gear on the BBC.

In October 2023, the BBC reached a settlement with Freddie Flintoff over the crash. The deal with BBC Studios, the corporation’s commercial arm, was based on the ex-England cricketer missing out on two years of earnings – and worth £9m.

The BBC had already apologised to Flintoff in March 2023 over his injuries.

He returned with a second series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams while a documentary on Disney+ about his recovery from the car crash was also announced.

Flintoff also appeared on a Christmas special of Bullseye in December 2024.