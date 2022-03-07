Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour team up for mixed golf tournaments

The mixed events, uniting the Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see men and women compete for the same trophy and prize fund

The Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour have joined forces to organise two mixed gender tournaments this year.

The Asian Mixed Cup and Asian Mixed Stableford are both scheduled to take place in Thailand next month.

Each will feature 60 Asian Tour players and 60 Ladies European Tour players playing for the same trophy and $750,000 prize fund.

“The Asian Tour is extremely excited to add a new format of play to our tournament schedule,” said the tour’s chief executive Cho Minn Thant.

The tournaments are being sponsored by Trust Golf, a Thai organisation that runs its own tour.

“I’m always extremely keen on mixed formats as golf is the only sport allowing people of all ages and genders to play together,” said Trust Golf founder Dr Prin Singhanart.

“I would like to provide a pathway for Thai talents both male and female. If a female golfer wins outright, they will earn membership to the LET, and if a male golfer wins outright, they will earn membership to the Asian Tour.

“I believe that sport has always been a soft power diplomacy approach to international relations. Through the attraction of its unique culture, Thailand has such potential to boost that in sports, especially with our strength in Thai Boxing and golf.

“This can contribute to future trade and investment by strengthening trust and awareness of our country’s capabilities.”

The new tournaments represent the latest common ground between the Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Both tours have received major investment from Saudi Arabia in the last 18 months which have led to lucrative new series of events.

Ladies European Tour chief executive Alexandra Armas said: “We look forward to collaborating with Dr Prin and her vision to nurture the next generation of Thai talent.

“These new tournaments are important steps in the continued growth of the LET as we offer 33 playing opportunities to our members in 2022 and we look forward to working together with Trust Golf and the Asian Tour at Siam Country Club in April.”