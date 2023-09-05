Are France the Rugby World Cup hosts with the most to lose?

Focus heading into this Rugby World Cup will be on the underwhelming hopes of England and Wales, and the dreams of success for Scotland and Ireland. But in hosts France there are a fascinating series of events that could help make or break their World Cup challenge.

Being hosts in a Rugby World Cup isn’t always easy; Japan reached the last eight in 2019 and England were dumped out in the pool before then, while New Zealand won on home soil in 2011.

Pressure of a nation

The tag of host brings both pressure and excitement. The weight of a nation compresses on every player for every second of every game. But the ability to be a hero on home soil will be an ideal many will want to fulfil.

Les Bleus have already been dealt major blows to the bid for a first William Webb Ellis trophy, however, ahead of their tournament opener against New Zealand on Friday.

Talismanic No10 Romain Ntamack (pictured) has been ruled out having suffered a knee injury in preparation for the tournament, while Jonathan Danty – seen as one of the best centres currently playing the game – will miss the clash with the All Blacks due to a minor injury.

Throw into the mix the absence of lock Paul Willemse due to injury and the potential of being without prop Cyril Baille for much of the tournament and it is beginning to unravel for the hosts.

But in the number of issues they face on the injury front, head coach Fabien Galthie has built up an astonishing level of depth within the squad.

When Ntamack goes Matthieu Jalibert comes in, and the others have capable replacements too.

France thinking ahead

France are a side who have prepared for this World Cup, and their injuries will have less of an impact than they may have had on other nations. But they’re missing big names and that will be of concern.

And there are issues away from the fitness of the squad. Willemse’s replacement, Bastien Chalureau, is a convicted racist and has caused uproar with his inclusion in the national squad for this World Cup.

The 31-year-old lock received a six-month suspended sentence dating back to November 2020 after assaulting two people in what the courts described as a racially motivated attack.

Though the now Montpellier player disputes the assault was related to race, his inclusion in the side could cause tensions in an otherwise diverse squad.

“To those people saying he hasn’t got a place in rugby: Bastien told us about this affair, and he firmly denies what he’s accused of. And we need to let due process take its course,” coach Galthie said of Chalureau’s inclusion.

Tricolour has backing

France is a proud nation, steeped in history of backing its people and being part of major sporting tournaments.

But the people want results, and it is something the national team is going to need to deal with.

France have been to World Cup finals but have never come out on the right side of the scoreboard – their millions of supporters will be hoping for a different outcome this time around.

The tricolour of France was once a nation who couldn’t fill the Stade de France for some rugby fixtures, but now the national team are the hottest ticket in town.

There’s expectation, desire and a love for the team in levels not seen this millennium.

And if France, led by their Petit General Antoine Dupont, can get going on Friday against the might of New Zealand, they’ll be well on their way towards capturing a nation and securing the legacy of rugby within its borders.