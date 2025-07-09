Apple eye Formula 1 rights as streaming rights battle looms

Tech giant Apple is in talks to show Formula 1 as the fight for racing rights across the world steps up.

The US firm, which is an established streamer of sport, is looking to gain access to the rights for North America with ESPN’s deal coming to a close at the end of this season.

The Disney-owned brand had the chance to negotiate an extension but their exclusivity period expired in February.

Taking the rights from the 2026 season would coincide with US team Cadillac’s entry onto the Formula 1 grid, marking the second North American team in the motorracing discipline after Gene Haas’ namesake outfit.

Apple also created the recent Formula 1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Apple on the prowl?

Reports earlier this year suggested fellow streaming provider Netflix could be in the mix for the 2026 rights, meaning a potential battle of on-demand providers could be battling for one of the biggest rights deals in motorsport.

The United States currently houses three Grands Prix – a street race around Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, a weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and a Saturday night race on the Las Vegas strip – as the sport looks to capitalise on the Drive to Survive effect Formula 1 is currently enjoying.

And streaming giants are now getting their hands on a number of sports and events; Netflix paid $5bn for World Wrestling Entertainment package for its “Raw” product and will again show NFL on Christmas Day this year.

Even YouTube is getting in on the action, broadcasting the Brazil-hosted NFL game later this year for free across its platform.

Apple’s showpiece sporting content is the Major League Soccer competition, which includes Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

The 15-team competition was won last year by LA Galaxy for the first time in a decade.