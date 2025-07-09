Red Bull sack Christian Horner in major Formula 1 shock

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been sacked by the reigning Formula 1 championship winning team after 20 years in the role.

Horner has held his post since the team’s formation in 2005, and oversaw dominant periods for drivers Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in a tenure that saw six Constructors‘ and eight Drivers’ Championships.

Laurent Mekies will step up from the sister Racing Bulls team and become the chief executive of Red Bull Racing.

A successful two decades has been hit with turbulence in recent years with allegations – which Horner denied throughout – of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee, and a number of high-profile exits.

Design guru Adrian Newey ditched the team for Aston Martin in a huge blow to a Red Bull team putting together a car in time for next year’s regulation changes.

Sporting director Jonathan Wheatley also left the team to join Audi ahead of the manufacturer entering Formula 1 in 2026.

‘Thank’ Horner

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Red Bull have dropped to fourth in the Constructor’s Championship, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Verstappen, winner of the last four Formula 1 individual titles, is third in the Driver’s Championship, behind both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren.

The Formula 1 season is on a small break following Norris’ win at the British Grand Prix, and will return at the end of the month for the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.