F1: Man Mohammed Ben Sulayem sacked to challenge for FIA presidency

A man who was sacked by Mohammed Ben Sulayem will challenge him for the FIA presidency later this year, it was confirmed on Friday.

American Tim Mayer announced on Friday morning that he would stand against the incumbent Emirati in December this year, despite being sacked as a Formula 1 steward by Ben Sulayem in November last year.

Mayer, who was a race steward in Formula 1 for 15 years – which is governed by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) – has also held positions in the United States racing series Indycar, the American Le Mans sports car series and the International Motor Sports Association.

He insisted his decision to challenge Ben Sulayem – who has been a controversial figure since becoming FIA president in 2021 – was “not personal”.

“I can bring value to our stakeholders, whether they are small clubs in under-served regions, or whether it’s the Formula 1 track,” he added. “I’m equally comfortable in both places.

“And as much as I come from motorsport, I’ve spent the last six months educating myself on the mobility side and what that opportunity is.

“To me, actually, that’s the larger opportunity – the opportunity to have a global impact for sustainability, for accessibility, and for safety all around the world.”

Ben Sulayem vs Mayer

Mayer was let go by Ben Sulayem in November, alongside a series of others who left posts associated with the motorsporting governing body. Janette Tan, the deputy Formula 2 race director, left at a similar time; something Mayer said he was “incredulous” over.

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem was seen as an experienced successor to Jean Todt in 2021 and in 2022 replaced race director Michael Masi just months after the 2021 F1 world championship controversy between Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Since then there have been whistleblower complaints against Ben Sulayem and the Emirati was investigated for allegedly trying to intervene in results of a Formula 1 race – something he denied.

There are other controversies relating to topics such as sexism, swearing, and driver relations on his report card.

The elections take place in December.