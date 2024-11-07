Hands off our underpants: F1 drivers slam meddling motorsport chief

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has angered drivers with his policies on swearing, jewellery and even underpants

Formula 1 drivers have accused Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport governing body the FIA, of failing to provide financial transparency.

In a wide-ranging open letter, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association hit out at the FIA’s policy of fining drivers for minor indiscretions, such as swearing, wearing jewellery and choosing non-fireproof underwear.

The GPDA also renewed calls for Ben Sulayem and the FIA to provide clarity on how money from fines is being used.

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport,” the letter said.

“For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA president to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent. We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport.

“We once again request that the FIA President provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us. All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our sport.”

Ben Sulayem and the FIA have angered drivers by punishing world champions Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for swearing during media appearances.

Policies designed to ban drivers such as Lewis Hamilton from wearing jewellery and even dictate what kind of underwear they can wear for racing have also proved deeply unpopular.

“With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation,” the GPDA letter said.

“We urge the FIA president to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

“Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.”