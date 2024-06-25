Angeles can put Epsom Los behind him in Irish Derby

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore won last year’s Irish Derby with Auguste Rodin

HOT off the back of a brilliant Royal Ascot, it’s a Classic weekend in Ireland.

Aidan O’Brien swept all before him in Berkshire, landing his 13th Top Trainer title at the meeting, and sends LOS ANGELES to the Curragh in search of a remarkable 16th Irish Derby (4.05pm).

O’Brien’s headline runner was last seen when a six-length third to City Of Troy at Epsom, with fellow Curragh contender Ambiente Friendly splitting the pair in second.

On the face of it, it’s understandable that James Fanshawe’s runner heads the betting for Sunday’s Classic at around 5/4, but if you delve deeper, you’ll see that Los Angeles has a real chance of reversing the form.

He was uncharacteristically upset in the Epsom prelims where it looked like the Derby Day occasion got to him, nearly not entering the stalls.

In the race itself, he travelled prominently and set some fearsome fractions, ultimately doing extremely well to hold on for third behind the more efficiently ridden Ambiente Friendly and City Of Troy.

What the formbook and sectionals won’t tell you, however, is how much improvement the master trainer Aidan O’Brien will be able to eke out of his colt, and I expect him to take another big step forward here.

Ambiente Friendly is a worthy adversary, but it’s a worry that his pilot, Rab Havlin, has never ridden a winner at the track.

Los Angeles on the other hand, will be partnered by Ryan Moore, one of the very best in the business, who has 150 Curragh winners to his name, and all things considered, rates as a bet at around 7/4 with Star Sports.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Los Angeles 4.05pm Curragh