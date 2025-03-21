Angel can Pack a punch in the Hong Kong Derby

Francis Lui saddles Packing Angel in the Hong Kong Derby.

ALL EYES of the racing world will be on Sha Tin on Sunday morning for the Hong Kong Derby (8.05am), run over 10 furlongs.

Broadcast live in 26 countries, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for one of the 14 contenders to achieve fame and fortune for their owner, trainer and jockey in the city.

The Hong Kong Classic Cup, run over nine furlongs earlier this month, looks the key lead-up race to finding the winner, with the first four in the frame, Rubylot (first), My Wish (second), Johannes Brahms (third) and Packing Angel (fourth) all locking horns again.

Rubylot swept from last to first to win in a good time, and with an inside draw in stall four a bonus here, he will be on everyone’s shortlist to give trainer David Hayes his second success in the race.

A lot is made about the draw, with the first bend coming shortly after the start and no one looking to be caught wide in transit.

That has not been borne out by recent results, however, with many gallopers with double-figure gates figuring in the finish and that should calm supporters of the ultra-consistent My Wish, who has drawn the outside gate (14) and likes to be up near the front from the off.

He will need some luck, however, alongside former Aidan O’Brien-trained galloper Johannes Brahms who’s likely to be ridden cold from the off and then seek to negotiate an untroubled passage down the home straight.

There’s a suspicion that many of the contenders are not bred to get 10 furlongs and are unlikely to see the journey out, but that doesn’t apply to progressive PACKING ANGEL, whose sire Shocking was a Melbourne Cup winner.

The performance of Joao Moreira’s mount – a previous three-time winner over seven furlongs – looked underwhelming when a hot favourite and only fourth in the HK Classic Cup, but don’t be misled.

Having looked short of acceleration in the closing stages, the step up in distance is a major plus, and a draw in six will allow the ‘Magic Man’ to sit closer to the early speed this time.

Fast-improving Bundle Award must get a mention after his visually impressive victory over nine-furlongs last time, while strong stayer and five-time winner Californiatotality is an attractive outsider.

POINTERS

Packing Angel 8.05am Sha Tin