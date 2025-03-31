America’s Cup: Government reject New Zealand attempt to host on home soil

America’s Cup winners New Zealand will not defend their title at home in Auckland after the nation’s government refused to back plans for the 2027 regatta.

New Zealand are double defending champions having won the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 in Auckland before successfully winning a second consecutive title in Barcelona.

The Government of Catalonia, Barcelona City Council, City Hall of Barcelona, Port of Barcelona, Barcelona Global’s investment agency and Barcelona & Partners all worked together to win the bidding process for the 2024 America’s Cup, which was just the third to not be defended in the previous winner’s country, despite New Zealand officials offering funding for a home race.

New Zealand beat Great Britain’s Ineos Britannia in the final off the shores of Barcelona, in what was Britain’s first final in 60 years.

But Britain’s skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and boat backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe have separated from one another and will compete as separate boats in the next regatta.

It is a huge hit for Emirates Team New Zealand, having become an unstoppable force of late in the iconic sailing series. There will be a bidding process to determine the host of the next America’s Cup.

Saudi Arabia has previously expressed an interest in hosting the tournament, which attracts a huge amount of sponsorship despite there being no prize money. The Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina hosted a preliminary regatta ahead of the 2024 cup.

America’s Cup drama

A statement read: “Since winning the 37th America’s Cup in October last year The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand have been intent on exploring the possibility of hosting the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland with the understanding it would take a combination of private backing, Local Government as well as Central Government support to make it happen, but not at the expense of funding other priorities in the tough economic climate.

“In this time, the team have had comfort in the level of private support and have been working with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have been proactively spearheading the bid. So, it is with both disappointment and understanding to hear MBIE and Central Government have decided not to back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027.

“While the significant economic benefits of hosting the America’s Cup and other major events are well proven, such as €1.034b ($1.9b NZD) of economic benefits in Barcelona in 2024, we understand there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now.”