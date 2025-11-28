Alpha and Wukong can Strike at Sha Tin on Sunday

Alpha Strike won on debut last month for trainer Caspar Fownes.

THERE will be plenty of interest in the Class Three six-furlong Turf Handicap (9.15am), which includes a couple of talented and potentially highly progressive speedsters, against a number of experienced and useful campaigners.

The likes of top-weight Wings Of War, New Future Folks and Triumphant More can never be discounted in this company and have been given chances by the handicapper to score overdue wins.

Up against them is lightly raced four-year-old Super Strong Kid, who was backed as if defeat was out of the question when winning on his reappearance over the straight five furlongs at Sha Tin, but didn’t get too much luck when subsequently stepped up in trip to come only third last month.

That form reads okay, but not as good as once-raced ALPHA STRIKE who proved too good against some experienced five-furlong specialists on his debut last month and indicated he had improved further with a strong six-furlong trial against Group company, including Packing Hermod.

There is no doubt his trainer Caspar Fownes believes this Australian import is the real deal and will be disappointed if he does not strike gold again.

Top-weight Beauty Bolt finally confirmed high expectations held by connections when winning a competitive handicap over the course and distance over a fortnight ago and will be expected to successfully follow up.

Now fully tuned-up, he has a lot going for him, but lurking at the bottom of the handicap and finally running over his probable optimum distance, is BLAZING WUKONG from the Ricky Yiu stable.

The son of Toronado has failed to deliver in four races since winning in May, mostly running on strongly in the closing stages but hindered by wide draws over seven furlongs.

Despite a seven-day back-up, this time he has everything going for him, including a potential trouble-free journey from gate two and can score a welcome success.

POINTERS

Alpha Strike 9.15am Sha Tin

Blazing Wukong 9.50am Sha Tin