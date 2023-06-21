Al Asifah’s star to shine bright on Ladies Day

Jim Crowley partners Al Asifah in the Ribblesdale Stakes

THERE is a very good chance that we may just see a real top-class filly in action at Ascot this afternoon.

AL ASIFAH only made her racecourse debut last month at Haydock but created a really good impression when quickening away to land her maiden in good style.

She then reappeared at Goodwood less than a fortnight ago oozing class when waltzing away with the Listed Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes by a cosy six lengths.

That showed we could be dealing with something a bit special, and she is just 8/15 with Star Sports to see off 18 rivals in this afternoon’s Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm).

John & Thady Gosden’s filly has the potential to burst to the top of the pile when it comes to the three-year-old Classic generation, and she is already as short as 10/1 in a place for the Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

It would be a major shock should she not emerge victorious here with Infinite Cosmos likely to give her most to think about.

The Gosdens may well be in for a good day as they hold two serious chances in the Hampton Court Stakes (5.35pm).

Epictetus is likely to be popular with Frankie Dettori in the saddle and will find this easier than the French Derby where he was a decent fifth last time.

However, I’m prepared to take a chance on the stable’s supposed second string TORITO who ran out a really impressive winner at Epsom last time.

That marked him out to be a colt with the brightest of futures and he’s well worth the step up in class to this grade.

The talented Benoit De La Sayette retains the ride, and the son of Kingman looks sure to go well at 7/2 with Star Sports.

The hardest puzzle of the day could well be the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.10pm) and, if you’ve not backed a winner by then, it may be best to head to the car park early.

Unforgotten is definitely a well-handicapped horse and a mark in the late 90s is very workable.

However, he is plenty short enough and the drop back to seven furlongs may not be ideal.

The draw looks certain to play a part in this and I’m taking a chance on two at massive prices drawn low.

GREAT MAX was third in the Chesham over course and distance as a two-year-old and has now ended up in the care of the hugely talented Alice Haynes.

He lost his way a little last season for Michael O’Callaghan but the change of scenery and the fact he’s been gelded are positives.

Connections are applying cheekpieces for the first time and, drawn against the stand side rail from a declining mark, he’ll do for me at around 40/1.

The other one I’m prepared to take a chance on is the old boy ACCIDENTAL AGENT who runs off a mark of 101 here.

The fire may not burn as brightly as it once did, but the former Group One winner will get a strong pace to aim at and is overpriced at 33/1.

If you are stuck in London today and looking for somewhere to watch this afternoon’s racing, then it may be worth checking out Star Sports’ new flagship shop on the famous Curzon Street with its wall-sized big screen.

POINTERS

Al Asifah 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Torito e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot

Great Max e/w 6.10pm Royal Ascot

Accidental Agent e/w 6.10pm Royal Ascot