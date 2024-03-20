‘A crucial milestone’: EU sanctions decision paves way for Mazepin Formula 1 return

Nikita Mazepin was sacked by F1 team Haas and sanctioned by the EU in 2022

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s hopes of returning to Formula 1 have received a boost after he successfully overturned sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Mazepin was sacked by F1 team Haas and had his assets frozen after being placed on the EU’s sanctions list in March 2022 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old was added because of an association with his billionaire father Dmitry, who was deemed to be the main sponsor of his racing career – and part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

But a European court ruled on Wednesday that the financial link no longer applied as Nikita Mazepin had left Haas, and family ties were not enough to uphold sanctions.

“I am hugely encouraged by today’s ruling and grateful to the European Court for a fair trial of my case,” Mazepin said. “This is certainly a crucial milestone.”

The racer only competed one season in F1, finishing 16 out of 22 grands prix but failing to win any points. He placed last in the drivers’ championship.

His poor record on the track and repeated prangs earned him the nickname “Maze-spin” among some F1 fans.

Mazepin is currently driving in the Asian Le Mans series, and has challenged his sanctions in the UK and Canada in a bid to be eligible for a seat in F1 again.