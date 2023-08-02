5 London rooftop bars with summer food and drink pop-ups

Try something different this August by booking a table at one of these London rooftop bars. Each has a pop-up celebrating the best of British food and drink, and each with brilliant views across the capital.

Read more: The new London hotel that’s perfect for a west London staycation

DRINK ROSE ON A ROOF

The wines from Château Miraval are the focus of Cavo rooftop’s first ever summer pop-up. The rooftop has been decorated in pink blush in line with the colour of the rose wine. Different varietals pair well with the Mediterranean food on the menu, and there are two sparkling roses, too. The rooftop itself is part of a new facelift to the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street and offers fresh views across to the new Soho Place theatre. The pop-up takes place Monday to Saturday from 1-31 August.

WATERY WEST LONDON VIEWS

The Chelsea Harbour Hotel, which overlooks the Chelsea Harbour and the Thames, has launched a pop-up bar on the roof. There’s a seafood based food menu as well as bottomless brunch on Sundays. Dishes include sea bass crudo, tuna tartare and burratina with tomato and olives. The option for free-flowing rose or champagne with the Mediterranean food is tempting too. A good chance to get out west if you’re too often bolted in the City or West End. There’s jazz every Friday from 7.30pm too. Open every day throughout the summer.

Read more: Now’s the time to elevate your Marrakech holiday

GO TO THE BEACH… IN THE CITY

Searcys, the restaurant at the top of the Gherkin, has announced its summer pop-up in collaboration with Tarquin’s Cornish Gin. The idea is to take City workers to Cornwall: there’s a beach hut-themed bar and a range of amazing gin and tonics to try, as well as gin masterclasses with the gin company’s founder. The restaurant has been decked out to remind drinkers of the feeling of being at the beach, with a white and blue colour scheme. Gin tasting platters are served on a mini surf boards but don’t let that put you off. Tuesdays to Saturdays from 12.30pm.

Read more: The best new London rooftop bars are here

WINE PAIRINGS AT THE OXO TOWER

London’s iconic Oxo Tower, with great Thames-side views, has launched its summer pop-up on their rooftop. Cloudy Bay Wine has collaborated with the restaurant to launch a six-course tasting menu. Dishes include slow-cooked pork belly, halibut and clam chowder, and dry-aged beef fillet. Drink New Zealand wine against the backdrop of floral displays in place for summer.

Read more: Anne-Sophie Pic: I’m holding back on getting more Michelin stars

NOT QUITE A ROOFTOP, BUT

Another favourite city spot, Coq D’Argent, has also launched a pop-up for the better weather. The Maison Mirabeau terrace is preparing for summer with a collaboration featuring the award-winning rose. The restaurant has been decked out to look like the French Riviera and rose cocktails have been designed. Food includes spatchcock chicken and chargrilled mackerel. Throughout summer, No 1 Poultry, City.

Find more London rooftop bars here