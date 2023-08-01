The new London hotel that’s perfect for a west London staycation

81% of UK holidaymakers are expected to book a UK hotel getaway this year, as the cost of living crisis keeps Brits from booking international trips. If you’re thinking about a London staycation, The Adria in South Kensington has a few things that others don’t.

As the pandemic pointed out, holidaying at home – especially when home is the greatest city in the world – has some decent perks. There’s nothing quite like seeing a different part of your city without the stresses of having to catch a last train.

The newly refurbished and reopened Adria hotel in South Kensington offers the chance to live like a local. We checked in earlier this year. It’s a few minutes’ walk from the museums, the Natural History Museum, the V&A and the Science Museum, and a minute from Bute Street, a Kensington locals’ eating hub where, in particular, local Italian restaurants are clustered together.

The lounge spaces on the ground floor, which are one of the hotel’s best assets

Around South Kensington station is one of the most filmic parts of the city to pretend to be a local for the weekend, and within The Adria there is particularly good service as well as design décor.

It’s hidden behind the black door of a 19th century townhouse that could be a residential property, but ring the bell and staff welcome you into a set of drawing rooms and lounges so airy and spacious that your instinct is to feel that this much space in this locale simply cannot exist. It’s the perfect mixture of chaotic outdoors London and serenity peaceful indoors.

There isn’t even a restaurant: but the commitment to decently-sized living areas creates a feeling of calm; despite all the fun things going on outside you’d actually want to sit down here and lose an hour or two.

A London staycation for summer

The Adria’s £1 million restoration was led by hospitality interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, and the best bit is a gorgeous slim atrium with a skylight and some impossibly plump sofas. It’s sort of Morocco by way of Kensington, and in here, I lingered impossibly long over a cocktail. It’s the sort of design space that makes you forget you’re in London. Afternoon tea reminds you that you are firmly in the capital. Breakfast, with impeccable service, is in the room next door.

My room, one of only 24, was classically furnished and decently sized. It had views out over the neighbourhood that so many of us would love to own in but only so few can.

The Adria hotel is bookable via the property’s website