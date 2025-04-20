2025 World Snooker Championship prize money: How much does the winner get?

The great and good of world snooker have descended on the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield for the World Snooker Championship.

England’s Kyren Wilson beat Welshman Jak Jones in last year’s final to take home the trophy in snooker’s greatest competition.

The prize money for this event sees the winner take home £500,000, the same amount as the winner of the PDC World Darts Championships got this year.

And the total prize pot is well over £2m, £15,000 of which goes to the player who hits the highest break during the tournament.

First-round matches will be the best of 19 frames (first to 10) while the next round and the last eight ties will be best of 25 frames (first to 13).

The semi-finals will be the first to 17 frames, or best of 33 frames.

And the World Snooker Championship final will see the players battle to a maximum of 35 frames in Sheffield.

The schedule is already underway and will continue through the rest of April and into May.

The semi-finals will begin on Thursday 1 May while the final gets underway on Sunday 4 May and concludes on Monday 5 May.

But how does it break down? City AM had a look.

World Snooker Championship prize money

Position Prize Money Winner £500,000 Runner-up £200,000 Semi-final £100,000 Quarter-final £50,000 Last 16 £30,000 Last 32 £20,000 Last 38 £15,000 Last 80 £10,000 Last 112 £5,000 Highest Break £15,000

Are tickets available?

There are limited tickets available for sessions this week, including to see the likes of John Higgins and Judd Trump.

But tickets for the second round onwards are much harder to find, with only some matches with seats still available.

Understandably tickets to the World Snooker Championship final were sold out straight away, with no tickets available for both of the semi-finals nor the quarter-finals.