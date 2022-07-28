You can Chil out at Goodwood but no need to leave from Bague D’or

THERE are cavalry charges and then there is the Stewards’ Cup (3.20pm), a famous 28-runner handicap down Goodwood’s straight six-furlong track.

Some classy horses have won this over the years, perhaps most notably Lochsong in 1992 for Ian Balding who went on to land a number of Group One contests.

She was a very fast filly and my fancy this year is another trained at Kingsclere but this time by Ian’s son Andrew.

CHIL CHIL is the highest rated runner in the field having won the Group Three Chipchase Stakes last summer before finishing third in Haydock’s Group One Sprint Cup.

The key to this six-year-old mare is quick ground and I can see her running a massive race back in handicap company.

She was a little keen on her reappearance at Newbury earlier this month, but I’m sure that was to prepare her for this.

Leading apprentice Harry Davies, who is in a tight battle with Benoit De La Sayette for the apprentice jockeys’ title, takes an important five pounds out of the saddle.

The last six winners have carried over 9st and five of the six have carried 9st5lbs or more, so it’s a race that often goes to the classiest.

Her draw in stall 11 will hopefully work out well and she is worth backing each-way at around the 10/1 mark.

In the Summer Handicap (2.10pm) over 1m6f, I really like the look of BAGUE D’OR at 15/2 with Star Sports.

Chris Wall’s four-year-old has won his last two but has only been raised five pounds by the handicapper.

I think he can go and land the hat-trick.

