Yiu’s Nimble can fly home in a Nimbus of winning glory

Nimble Nimbus was an impressive winner at Happy Valley last month

BANK on the Ricky Yiu-trained NIMBLE NIMBUS to supplement last month’s course and distance victory in the competitive Ap Lei Chau Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The New Zealand-bred five-year-old has been a model of consistency this season, winning twice and placed twice from just five runs.

There was a lot to like about last month’s victory, as he travelled on the bridle throughout the contest and, after jockey Hugh Bowman shook the reins to find an opening at the furlong marker, scooted clear to win with plenty in hand.

A six-pound penalty is fair, considering how easily he won, and it’s understandable that Bowman keeps the partnership intact after such an impressive performance.

The son of Sacred Falls, who previously chased home leading HK Derby contender Sword Point at Sha Tin in January, was given a recent sharpener in a trial over five furlongs behind California Spangle last week and looks in mint condition.

There is plenty of dangerous opposition in the contest, including recent winners Star Contact and the well-handicapped E Legend, although both have been saddled with outside draws.

Zac Purton climbs aboard talented but frustrating Secret Vision who makes his first appearance at the Valley after a series of fair efforts against strong company at Sha Tin. However, the question with him remains whether he is better over a longer trip.

Storm Legend, for no reason, was never sighted when strongly fancied behind rival Star Contact a fortnight ago. He has proved expensive to follow but can’t be overlooked off his current handicap mark.

POINTERS

Nimble Nimbus 2.50pm Happy Valley