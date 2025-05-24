X down as thousands report issues with social media platform

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage on Saturday as users reported issues with the site.

According to service monitoring site Downdetector, thousands of users in the UK experienced problems accessing the app and website.

The site, which tracks user experiences and outages across different websites, showed that the issue began shortly after 1pm.

By 1.57pm, the site had received 11,787 reports of user issues.

Internet observatory Netblocks.org confirmed the site has suffered international outages, saying the incident was related to internet issues in a specific country.

X experienced an outage on Thursday which left people unable to use it for several hours.

When trying to load new posts, formerly known as tweets, users received an error message stating: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

Tesla and Starlink owner Elon Musk bought the platform in 2022 for 44 billion dollars (£38 billion).

Mass firings at the social media site – around 80 per cent of staff – followed.

A host of advertisers have since moved spend away from the platform, with Musk’s unique brand of ownership spooking major brands by association.

Musk sold X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33bn (£25.5bn) all-stock deal at the end of March.

Mr Musk said in a post on X that the move will “unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach”.

He said the deal values xAI at $80bn (£61.8bn) and X at $33bn.

PA Media has contacted X for a statement.

By Lynn Rusk, PA