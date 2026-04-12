Meta trial lawyer to advise UK as scrutiny of social media design grow

The jury found Meta 70 per cent liable and YouTube 30 per cent liable

A US trial lawyer who led a landmark case against Meta is set to advise the UK government, as ministers consider tougher action on the impact of social media platforms.

Matthew Bergman, who represented a young claimant in a high-profile Los Angeles lawsuit, is expected to be consulted as part of ongoing discussions around online harms and platform regulation.

The case centred on a 20-year-old woman who told the court she spent up to 16 hours a day on Instagram.

She had joined YouTube at eight and Instagram at nine, later describing the effect of prolonged use on her childhood.

In March, a jury found Meta 70 per cent liable and YouTube 30 per cent liable, awarding $6m in damages. While relatively small compared to the companies’ revenues, the ruling is seen as a significant legal precedent.

Lawyers for the claimant argued that the platforms were deliberately designed to maximise engagement, describing them as “digital casinos” that made it difficult for users to stop.

Designed to keep you scrolling

The case focused on platform design rather than specific content, highlighting features such as algorithmic feeds and infinite scrolling.

Internal documents disclosed during proceedings showed Meta employees discussing concerns about user behaviour, including references to users becoming ‘hooked’ on the platform .

The ruling has prompted further legal action in the US, with a growing number of similar claims being prepared.

In the UK, existing rules have largely targeted harmful content, but Bergman’s involvement suggests policymakers are increasingly examining whether regulation should extend to how platforms are built.

The issue is not limited to a small number of users, with research indicating British adults spend around three hours a day on social media, while US teenagers average closer to five hours.

Regulators in other markets have already begun taking action. The EU has launched investigations into platform design under its Digital Services Act, while countries including Australia have introduced restrictions on younger users.

Meta is expected to appeal the US ruling.