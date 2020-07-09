World's best bars unite for fundraising auction

A collection of the world’s best bars have clubbed together to deliver a fundraising auction which they hope will give the hospitality industry a much-needed boost.

The auction, with prizes donated by members of the World’s 50 Best Bars list and a host of food and drink businesses, includes three nights bar-hopping with New York’s Dante, a cocktail masterclass at the Savoy’s American bar and a host of other experiences across the capital and the world.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to independent bars and restaurants across the world, as well as non-profit groups which support hospitality businesses.

Mark Sansom, Content Editor for 50 Best Bars, said: “Putting this auction together has further highlighted the solidarity of the international bar family. Now we ask all those who love bars and are blessed with sufficient resources to take part in the auction and, crucially, spread the word to friends and peers across the world.”

The auction, 50 Best for Recovery, closes on July 12th.