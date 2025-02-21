Are Londoners losing their jobs thanks to Rachel Reeves’ tax hikes?

City AM’s opinion and features editor, Alys Denby, talks through the best writing of the week on business, markets, innovation and freedom with former government advisor and senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute James Price.

In this episode, they discuss the ongoing negative impact of Rachel Reeves’ jobs tax, whether rumours of the death of DEI have been exaggerated and how the ongoing decimation of the hospitality industry is also affecting music.

You can read all the articles they discuss here.