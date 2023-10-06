Featured
Sunak’s choice to abandon a “think big” Sillicon Valley mentality may have curried favour with the electorate, but it concerns business leaders, writes Leon Emirali
The US, known for its friendly approach to tech, is looking to toughen up rules against Web3 and blockchain technologies, giving the UK a fresh chance to seize billions worth of investment, writes Iain Mansfield
