World no1 Djokovic denied entry to Australia over visa complications

Novak Djokovic was initially denied entry to Australia over visa complications. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

World no1 tennis star Novak Djokovic has been entry to Australia over a visa mix-up.

This comes after the Serbian was granted a controversial medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccination.

As it stands, Djokovic is unable to pass through passport control after a visa mix-up relating to those with medical exemptions.

Liverpool get Arsenal cup game postponed over Covid outbreak Liverpool get Arsenal cup game postponed over Covid outbreak

It is uncertain as to whether Border Force will let him through or whether he will need to re-apply for a new, suitable visa.

After initially stating the matter was the responsibility for the government of Victoria, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “My view is that any individual seeking to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements.

“Novak Djokovic – when he arrives in Australia, I’m not quite sure when he’s going to turn up, but I don’t think it’s too far away, he has to, because he’s not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and to be able to access the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travellers.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides to support that.

“If that evidence is insufficient then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

Djokovic holds the record for the most wins at the Australian Open with nine, and is level on 20 Grand Slams with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

If he were to win this tournament, which begins in two weeks, he will become the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slams.

The Open will see the return of Naomi Osaka following a four-month break, as well as Briton Cameron Norrie.