Australian Open: Djokovic gets medical exemption to compete

Novak Djokovic will compete at the Australian Open after recieveing a medical exemption to participate. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Lexus)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has said he’s received a medical exemption to compete at this month’s Australian Open.

The tournament organisers had said that players and staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to compete, or have medical exemption status.

The exemption was granted by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic has won the Open nine times but has not yet publicly spoken about his vaccination status.

The world No1 is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles.

On Instagram, the Serbian said: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission.

“Let’s go 2022.”