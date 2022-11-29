World Cup briefing: Why and how to watch Tuesday’s games, including Wales v England

England meet Wales on Tuesday evening as World Cup Groups A and B conclude

England are among several teams who will discover whether they have made it into the last 16 of the World Cup when the final games in Group A and Group B are played today. Here’s all you need to know.

Netherlands v Qatar, 3pm, ITV

Any two of three teams could still qualify from or even top Group A, including the Netherlands, who play already-eliminated Qatar.

The host nation have offered very little on their World Cup debut, losing to both Ecuador and Senegal, and today’s match is arguably the toughest of the lot.

Ecuador v Senegal, 3pm, ITV

Both of these sides can still qualify but Senegal are likely to need a win to overtake Ecuador and join the Netherlands in the last 16.

This game also has ramifications for England, with the runner-up in Group A likely to meet Gareth Southgate’s side in the next phase.

Iran v USA, 7pm, BBC

This would be a combustible fixture even with nothing on the line but with a World Cup last-16 place up for grabs it promises to be extra spicy.

Iran have already upped the ante ahead of the showdown by complaining to Fifa about a tweet sent by the US Soccer Federation.

Wales v England, 7pm, BBC

England’s task is to avoid a landslide defeat in order to qualify from Group B, so expect another cautious display.

Wales have nothing to lose as they attempt to snatch a place in the second round from the jaws of elimination in only their second ever World Cup.