World Cup briefing: Why and how to watch Monday’s matches

Brazil, who beat Serbia in their World Cup opener, are back in action against Switzerland

The 2022 World Cup rolls into its second week, with pre-tournament favourites Brazil among those in action on Monday. Here’s your guide to today’s games.

Cameroon v Serbia, 10am, ITV

Both teams will be looking for their first points and first goals of Qatar 2022 when Cameroon meet Serbia on Monday morning.

Cameroon, who lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their World Cup opener, are aiming to make the knockout rounds for the first time since their legendary 1990 side.

Serbia, beaten 2-0 by Brazil last week, are yet to progress from the group stage in three attempts as an independent nation.

South Korea v Ghana, 1pm, BBC

Hopefully this contest bears more resemblance to Ghana’s first match, a five-goal thriller with Portugal, than South Korea’s goalless draw against Uruguay.

Both of these winless sides could use three points – in Korea’s case, it would be only their second World Cup victory in eight attempts.

Ghana have a better rate of advancing from the groups, having done so on three of their four appearances.

Brazil v Switzerland, 4pm, ITV

Brazil have already lived up to their billing as one of the most exciting teams at this World Cup, even if Neymar will be absent against Switzerland with injury.

This fixture finished 1-1 in the group stages four years ago and another draw may suit both teams, after their opening wins put them in a strong position to make the last 16.

Portugal v Uruguay, 7pm, ITV

The Ronaldo show continues as football’s most famous free agent and Portugal face fellow pantomime villain Luis Suarez and Uruguay.

Portugal can all but qualify by following up their 3-2 win over Ghana with another three points.

Revenge is also in the offing, after Uruguay knocked them out of the last World Cup in the last 16.