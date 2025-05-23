Women’s Champions League to be shown on Disney+

The Uefa Women’s Champions League will be broadcast on Disney+ from next season, with 75 matches shown on the streaming platform.

The announcement comes ahead of the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday between Arsenal and Barcelona in Lisbon.

This weekend’s final will be shared between Dazn and TNT Sports.

The Walt Disney Company has secured the rights for the next five seasons, concluding with the 2029-30 season.

And a total of 75 matches will be broadcast on the platform in what will be the first season of an 18-team league phase format.

“As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide,” Disney+ EMEA’s general manager Karl Holmes said, “we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost.”

Arsenal are looking to win a second Champions League title this weekend but are up against overwhelming favourites Barcelona. In the past Dazn have broadcast Champions League games for free on their YouTube channel.

And from next season, on Disney+, there’s set to be a number of ways fans can consume the Women’s Champions League.

The streaming service will have an ad-supported plan and two ad-free plans, starting at £4.99.

“The new deal continues the growing momentum of women’s football, ensuring high-quality coverage and prominent exposure for football fans of all generations to enjoy,” a statement read.

“ESPN, Disney’s multiplatform sports brand, will produce all live matches for Disney+ with commentary offered in multiple languages, alongside pre- and post-game programming.

“Disney’s rich heritage in sports through ESPN brings 45 years of outstanding broadcasting experience across a wide variety of sports content, including major football, basketball, hockey, tennis tournaments, and more, alongside the recent launch of the Uefa Europa League and the Uefa Conference League on Disney+ in Denmark and Sweden.”