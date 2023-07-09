Woakes hails Brook and England as they beat Australia to keep Ashes alive

Chris Woakes insisted that nerves didn’t come into play until England needed just four runs after the all-rounder hit the winning shot against Australia at Headingley to keep the Ashes series alive.

Woakes, who was excluded from the opening two Tests in the series, finished yesterday’s innings on 32 not out as his partnership with Mark Wood got England over the line and on the series scoreboard, which Australia lead 2-1.

“[We were] probably not [nervous] until we needed four,” Woakes said. “We’ve got a crazy spell in us, when me and Harry [Brook] were there and got it down, their heads seemed to drop. There’s always twists in Ashes, when Woody went six then four, it calmed us.”

Woakes on a roll

England came into the fourth day of the third Test with 27 runs, chasing 251 with 10 wickets in hand to win their first match of the series.

But Ben Duckett fell for 23 before impromptu No3 Moeen Ali made just five. Zak Crawley was closing in on his 50 but departed for 44 through the bowling of Mitchell Marsh.

Joe Root exited for 21 and when captain Ben Stokes was out for 13, England were on 161-5, needing another 90.

Jonny Bairstow made just five runs but a brilliant partnership between Harry Brook and Woakes steadily ate into the required run figure.

Brook was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 75 before Wood and Woakes hit the remaining runs to keep the Ashes alive, much like Stokes did in 2019 at the same ground.

“What you see is what you get with Harry, not much, he’s just laughing and joking around,” Woakes added. “It’s his way of staying clear. He’s a very good player, he’s got a calm head on his shoulders. His 75 was the difference, I wish he was there at the end.

Down to the wire

“What an amazing game to be a part of. Watching the first two Tests from the sidelines, we didn’t want to be 2-0 down but that’s how we found ourselves. We wanted to put in a good performance, it was up and down, but to be 2-1 going into Old Trafford and still in the series is a great place to be.”

Stokes said: “[It was] really good, another down to the wire game so it’s nice to get over the line and keep our hopes alive.

“It is great when you make decisions [like picking Woakes] and they come off.

“He’s a quality performer and every time he puts the shirt on he gets the job done. I am really pleased for Woakesy and if he gets another opportunity later he can make the most of it.”

The Ashes continue a week on Wednesday at Old Trafford, Manchester, with England needing a win to take the series to a final Test at the Oval.