Wizz Air carries 4.9 million people as it pursues post-pandemic turnaround

Wizz Air’s passenger levels continue to increase as the low-cost carrier pursues a post-pandemic turnaround.

The airlines carried 4.9 million travellers in August, up from July’s 4.7 million and June’s 4.3 million.

Load factor – the measure of how well an airline fills its seats – grew by 0.8 per cent on last month’s levels of 89.7 per cent.

Wizz Air was hit hard by the travel chaos, as it was forced to cancel 10 per cent of flights at the end of July.

As a result of labour shortages and their consequent impact on services, Wizz Air posted a €285m loss for the first quarter of FY23, with revenue for available seat kilometre down 10 per cent on 2020 levels.

The carrier also faced changes at the executive level as the group’s chief financial officer Jourik Hooghe stepped down on 22 August, while non-executive director Stephen Johnson was appointed to deputy chair three days later.