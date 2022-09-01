Stansted Airport appoints TfL boss Gareth Powell to top job

Stansted Airport has appointed TfL boss Gareth Powell to managing director. (Photo/TfL)

Stansted Airport has appointed TfL executive Gareth Powell to managing director.

Powell has spent 19 years at TfL, holding a number of roles including deputy commissioner and chief customer and strategy officer.

Powell will replace Steve Griffiths, who will move on to managing East Midlands Airport.

East Midlands, alongside Stansted and Manchester airports, is managed by holding MAG, which recently posted a £320m loss due to the pandemic.

“I am delighted to be welcoming Gareth to the business,” said MAG’s chief executive Charlie Cornish.

“His considerable operational, commercial and strategic experience will make him a great addition to our executive team and help us realise our ambitions for London Stansted.”

“The whole team at Stansted has done a superb job seeing it through the challenges of the pandemic and coming out the other side as one of the top performing airports in the UK,” added Powell.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into continuing that solid recovery, growing the airport sustainably, and providing the best possible service to our passengers and airlines.”