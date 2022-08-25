Wizz Air: Winds of change as non-executive director made deputy chair

Wizz Air has appointed non-executive director Stephen Johnson to deputy chair office.

Winds of change are blowing in Wizz Air’s boardroom as the low-cost company appointed non-executive director Stephen Johnson to the role of deputy chair.

The airliner also announced the creation of a safety, security and operational compliance committee to oversee policies and practices as the carrier plots its expansion.

Johnson, who took on the role on 26 July, will deputise for chairman William Franke when he’s not present while maintaining his role as American Airlines’ executive vice president.

“As Wizz Air continues to grow, establishes new AOCs and adds more bases and aircraft in Europe and beyond, the addition of the new safety, security and operational compliance committee will reinforce the Group’s strong safety culture and enhance oversight of the group’s expansion plans,” said Franke in a statement issued today.

The news comes on the heels of Wizz Air’s chief financial officer Jourik Hooghe stepping down earlier this week, City A.M. reported.

Hooghe has exited the role to pursue “opportunities outside the company” and will be replaced by Ian Malin, chief commercial officer at aviation supplier Unical.

The airline is currently pursuing a pandemic turnaround after it posted a quarterly loss of €285m due to increased fuel costs and a slump in load factor.

Nevertheless, Wizz Air was expecting revenue to improve on the back of higher fares and growing demand, which in July reached above 90 per cent of FY20 levels.