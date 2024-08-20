In a rush
Why is Wizz Air training pilots using virtual reality? We went to Budapest to find out

Join City A.M. in Budapest, Hungary, as we visit Wizz Air’s pilot training centre. The budget carrier is using Airbus-developed virtual reality to train new pilots.

The technology creates a virtual, realistic-looking cockpit which allows pilots to hone their skills and practice safety procedures from the comfort of their homes.

We also explore the entire training centre, including demoing a simulated plane crash used for cabin crew training and participating in an emergency evacuation drill.

