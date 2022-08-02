Wizz Air carries 4.7m passengers amid turbulent period

Wizz Air has carried 4.7 million passengers in July.

Wizz Air’s passenger levels have increased despite the last few months of travel disruption.

The low-cost carrier carried 4.7 million travellers in July, up from the 4.3 million reported a month earlier.

Load factor – the measure of how well an airline fills its seats – grew by 3.6 per cent on June’s levels to 89.7 per cent.

Wizz Air has announced the launch of several new routes, including from Abu Dhabi to the Maldives as well as Kuwait. It also expanded its winter schedule with new services from Romania, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

The airline made the headlines later last month when it announced it would cut additional flights from its summer schedule to battle the travel chaos.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said last Wednesday that cancellations would amount to a total of 10 per cent, up from the 5 per cent announced in early July.

The company has recently posted a statutory loss of £380m despite an increase of more than 300 per cent in both passengers and revenue, City A.M. reported.