Easyjet grounded to £560m loss after Iran war

Easyjet was hit by the soaring price of jet fuel.

Easyjet expects to make a whopping loss in the first half of the financial year after the war in the Middle East led to major disruptions across operations.

The budget airline said on Thursday it is forecasting a loss before tax of between £540m and £560m as the industry battles against rising costs and dampened consumer sentiment.

The London-listed firm said it had to buy near 18 per cent of its fuel in March at a time when oil prices were elevated. This alone added an extra £25m hit to the firm’s bottom line.

Oil prices have surged at staggering levels throughout the conflict amidst shortages concerns after traffic was unable to pass through Strait of Hormuz – where around a fifth of the world’s supply flows through.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, surged over 25 per cent to highs of $118 per barrel in a day’s trading session – marking the commodity’s biggest one-day gain in six years.

Elsewhere, Easyjet was also on the hook for £30m in legal provisions, for which it cited “historic” cases.

Kenton Jarvis, Easyjet chief executive, said: “Our first half financial performance worsened year on year, impacted by the conflict in the Middle East and the competitive environment in some markets.

“Following our busiest Easter holiday period ever, the operational ramp up into peak summer continues as planned.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.