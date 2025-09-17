Win a Unique Meat and Maul Butchery BBQ and Rugby Experience for 4

Bucket list, private dining experience at Twickenham Green on 7 November

City Winners has teamed up with leading hospitality and event company Pitch Experiences to offer one lucky City Winner and three guests a “never to be forgotten” Meat and Maul Butchery, BBQ and Rugby experience in The Green Butcher by Twickenham Green on Friday 7 November.

This exclusive prize for four guests offers the ultimate combination of fine dining, rugby camaraderie and culinary craftsmanship – a bucket-list experience for all rugby and food fanatics.

The City Winner and their three lucky guests will join a private, intimate setting for a maximum of 10 people hosted by rugby legends. The evening will begin with a warm welcome featuring gourmet bites, perfectly paired with organic wines and locally brewed Twickenham ales to set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Our City Winner and guests will then immerse themselves in a hands-on butchery masterclass, working with a whole beef carcass and learning expert techniques and practical skills from a professional butcher.

After dinner you will delve into expert insights and engaging discussions previewing England versus Fiji and reviewing the battle against Australia from the previous weekend.

About Pitch Experiences

Pitch Experiences is one of the UK’s leading hospitality companies and is proud to be the official hospitality partner for the PDC World Darts Championship. With access to the best in live sports events and entertainment experiences across venues and spaces including Wembley’s only Superbox, a range of boxes and suites at the Oval, VIP access at Twickenham, glamourous race days at Cheltenham and Ascot plus much more. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate matchday experience at events like the Six Nations, international Test Cricket, T20s or The Hundred, Grand Slam tennis, men’s and women’s football internationals, the biggest darts event in the world or to see the top music acts, then visit www.pitchexperiences.com for more information.

Instagram – @pitchexperiences

LinkedIn – Pitch Experiences

Enter today at citywinners.co.uk

City Winners, in partnership with City AM, offers our players the chance to win amazing prizes and experiences in our Prize Draws. City Winners guarantees that every single prize will be won. For your chance to win this amazing prize and be our next City Winner or to enter one of our other amazing Prize Draws visit citywinners.co.uk today. Prize Draw Tickets from £5. Terms and conditions apply. Over 18’s only – see website for details.