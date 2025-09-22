Featured
Prize includes travel, full weekend admission, gold star accommodation and hospitality City Winners and Motorsport Events have teamed up to offer one lucky winner the prize for two people to enjoy a four-night stay at their private ‘Pop-up Village’ accommodation at the 2026 running of the iconic Le Mans 24hr race from. This incredible prize [...]
Includes category A match tickets, champagne reception and three course meal City Winners have teamed up with leading hospitality and event company, Pitch Experiences for one lucky City Winner to win an exclusive VIP Hospitality package for four guests at England’s Autumn Nations Cup fixture against Australia, taking place at Twickenham on Saturday 1 November. [...]
Includes 2 nights accommodation, 2 rounds of golf, exquisite dining and luxurious spa access City Winners have partnered with Fairmont St Andrews to offer a City Winner the ultimate luxury retreat for four people. The winner and their three guests will enjoy your choice of two seaview king or twin rooms, intimate dining at Fairmont [...]
Includes access to private suite, drinks and pre-match meal City Winners have partnered with leading hospitality company, Go Privilege to offer a City Winner a VIP hospitality package and tickets for two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see Tottenham vs Liverpool on 20th December. This fixture is one of the biggest and most intense [...]
Includes a five course tasting menu, wine pairings and chef meet and greet City Winners has teamed up with London’s only Michelin-starred seafood restaurant, Angler, for one lucky City Winner and their seven guests to enjoy a “never to be forgotten chef’s view table experience”. The eight guests will be treated to Taste of Angler’s [...]
Bucket list, private dining experience at Twickenham Green on 7th November City Winners has teamed up with leading hospitality and event company Pitch Experiences to offer one lucky City Winner and three guests a “never to be forgotten” Meat and Maul Butchery, BBQ and Rugby experience in The Green Butcher by Twickenham Green on Friday [...]
VIP Lounge access at London’s biggest celebration of Americana this year. VIP Lounge access at London’s biggest celebration of Americana this year. City Winners has teamed up with BLACK DEER IN THE CITY to offer this fantastic prize, for one City Winner and their three guests, of tickets and access to the VIP Lounge at [...]
The hottest tickets in town including platinum seats, fine dining and complimentary bar. City AM and City Winners have teamed up with leading hospitality and event company Pitch Experiences to offer one lucky City Winner the hottest tickets in town – an ultimate VIP Hospitality package for four guests at the Paddy Power World Darts [...]
THIS PRIZE DRAW IS NOW CLOSED City Winners has partnered with Exclusive Collection to offer the chance to win one of two luxury retreat prizes. The first prize is a stunning retreat for two at Pennyhill Park in Surrey, and the second prize is a stay at The Manor House in The Cotswolds. Both prizes [...]
