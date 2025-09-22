Win a hospitality and ticket package for two to Tottenham v Liverpool

Includes access to private suite, drinks and pre-match meal

City Winners have partnered with leading hospitality company, Go Privilege to offer a City Winner a VIP hospitality package and tickets for two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see Tottenham vs Liverpool on 20th December.

This fixture is one of the biggest and most intense fixtures in the Premier League calendar. Two attacking sides with world-class squads and fanbases are sure to provide a thrilling contest full of drama, unforgettable moments and hopefully goals. From last-minute winners to top-four deciders, this fixture rarely disappoints and you can enjoy it all from the edge of your seat in the comfort of a premium hospitality setting in one of the most modern, impressive football stadiums in the world.

Go Privilege’s dedicated Hospitality Team will ensure the winner and their guest will have an outstanding VIP experience. You will enjoy exclusive access to a private 21-person suite, a welcome drink on arrival, luxury padded seats located directly in front of the suite and a three-course pre-match dining experience, prepared by your private suite chef. VIP parking is available on request.

About Go Privilege

Go Privilege was born from a deep-seated passion for sports, grand events, and global travel. Driven by the ambition to create extraordinary memories for those who seek the finest in life, Go Privilege specialises in curating exclusive, bespoke journeys that place you at the heart of iconic events and breathtaking destinations. Renowned for award-winning service and unrivalled attention to detail, Go Privilege is dedicated to delivering luxury travel and event experiences with seamless guidance and care. Whether securing exclusive access to the world’s most sought-after events or curating every detail of your dream travel itinerary, their dedicated team ensures that each experience is meticulously designed to reflect your unique aspirations. For more information visit goprivilege.co.uk or call +44 (0) 208 064 1111

City Winners, in partnership with City AM, offers our players the chance to win amazing prizes and experiences in our Prize Draws. City Winners guarantees that every single prize will be won. For your chance to win this amazing prize and be our next City Winner or to enter one of our other amazing Prize Draws visit citywinners.co.uk today. Prize Draw Tickets from £5. Terms and conditions apply. Over 18’s only – see website for details