Win VIP Hospitality for 4 at The PDC World Darts Championship

The hottest tickets in town including platinum seats, fine dining and complimentary bar.

City AM and City Winners have teamed up with leading hospitality and event company Pitch Experiences to offer one lucky City Winner the hottest tickets in town – an ultimate VIP Hospitality package for four guests at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexander Palace for the afternoon session on 23 December.

The City Winner and their three lucky guests will enjoy the full VIP Darts experience: platinum seats, fine dining and a complimentary bar with a mixologist serving signature cocktails, premium wines, spirits, beers and champagne.

The prize includes exclusive access to the 501 Lounge hosted by Russ “The Voice” Bray where the winner and one of their guests will take part in a nine-dart challenge on The Oche called by Bray.

For the session, our City Winner and guests will take their seats at a prime table position in the main arena with a first-class view of the walk-on and on-stage action.

Pitch Experiences

Pitch Experiences is one of the UK’s leading hospitality companies and is proud to be the official hospitality partner for the PDC World Darts Championship. With access to the best in live sports events and entertainment experiences across venues and spaces including Wembley’s only Superbox, a range of boxes and suites at the Oval, VIP access at Twickenham, glamourous race days at Cheltenham and Ascot plus much more. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate matchday experience at events like the Six Nations, international Test Cricket, T20s or The Hundred, Grand Slam tennis, men’s and women’s football internationals, the biggest darts event in the world or to see the best music acts, then visit www.pitchexperiences.com for more information.

Instagram – @pitchexperiences

LinkedIn – Pitch Experiences

Enter today at citywinners.co.uk

City Winners, in partnership with City AM, offers our players the chance to win amazing prizes and experiences in our Prize Draws. City Winners guarantees that every single prize will be won. For your chance to win this amazing prize and be our next City Winner or to enter one of our other amazing Prize Draws visit citywinners.co.uk today. Prize Draw Tickets from £5. Terms and conditions apply. Over 18’s only – see website for details