Win a Luxury Retreat at Pennyhill Park or The Manor House

City Winners has partnered with Exclusive Collection to offer the chance to win one of two luxury retreat prizes. The first prize is a stunning retreat for two at Pennyhill Park in Surrey, and the second prize is a stay at The Manor House in The Cotswolds.

Both prizes include private, five-star accommodation and a Michelin-star dining experience. The Pennyhill Park prize offers a spa experience, while The Manor House prize comes with two rounds on their Championship Golf Course.

All Exclusive Collection locations invite residents to “indulge in the best, be at your best and realise your potential”

Pennyhill Park – The ultimate dining and Spa retreat

Pennyhill Park, located in 120 acres of parkland in Bagshot, is Surrey’s most luxurious spa and hotel retreat.

Winners will stay in a stand-alone private suite spread across two storeys, with its own courtyard garden.

Upstairs, there are exposed roof beams and a free-standing copper bath. The ground floor includes a dining area, living area with a sofa bed, desk, and a luxury bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Winners can also enjoy a private spa cabana, which includes a large copper bath, spa jets for outdoor bathing, and private loungers. Full access to Pennyhill Park’s expansive luxury spa is also included.

Manor House Hotel in The Cotswolds – a luxurious dining and golf break

Champion Golf course

The Manor House is located in the village of Castle Combe in The Cotswolds. This luxury country house hotel offers Michelin-star dining and a championship golf course.

Winners can choose accommodation from a signature suite in the 14th-century manor house or a Cotswold cottage. The prize also includes dinner with a wine flight at Bybrook, their on-site Michelin-star restaurant, and two rounds of golf.

The winner will have a choice of accommodation between Upper Park Lane or the Lordsmeer Suite. Upper Park Lane is a two-floor 14th-century designed Cotswold cottage, featuring a bathroom with a free-standing bath and walk-in shower, a separate lounge, a woodburning stove, and an emperor-size bed.

The Lordsmeer suite, located in the original manor house, has a bedroom fit for royalty. Its lounge area offers triple-aspect windows with views, and the bathroom provides a walk-in shower, ‘his and hers’ sinks, and a deep bath set into marble, with a mounted TV and integrated champagne bucket.

Championship Golf

The prize also includes two rounds of golf for both the winner and their guest. Manor House offers a golf experience designed by Peter Alliss and Clive Clark, with the par-72 championship course presented in condition.

The course utilises the landscape around the Bybrook River, featuring elevated tees, undulating fairways, and carries over water. As part of the prize, winners will also receive a gift bag from The Manor House Golf Club and use of a buggy for both rounds.

Michelin Star dining

Both prizes include an award-winning dining experience, with a sample tasting menu and Sommelier-selected wines.

At Pennyhill Park, Latymer’s Discovery menu has a Michelin star and five AA Rosettes. The tasting menu is crafted by Head Chef Steve Smith and his team.

At The Manor House, Bybrook restaurant has held a Michelin star for many years and holds four AA Rosettes. Executive chef Robert Potter is known for his precision and flavours. Thanks to the flourishing vegetable garden and colourful orchard, fine dining doesn’t get any fresher than this.

About Exclusive Collection

Exclusive Collection offers a breath from the everyday, in beautiful surroundings. They have an unrivalled collection of country houses and estates in England. You’ll discover exceptional experiences, from spas and golf to cookery classes and award-sweeping dining. Each destination is entirely different, with its own stories and personality. Though all are cared for with the same love and attention. Visit exclusive.co.uk to discover Exclusive Collection where you can eat well, sleep well, and do you well.

