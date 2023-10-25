Willow Smith posts cryptic Instagram video after Jada Pinkett Smith marriage revelations

Willow Smith has broken her silence following mum Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations on her marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith and The Smith family have been dominating the news agenda recently for perhaps not being quite the family we thought.

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in her new memoir that her and husband Will Smith have been separated for seven years, even though they have continued to act like a conventional couple in public.

Now the couple’s daughter Willow Smith, a musician, has posted a video on her Instagram featuring her face with words of text splashed across – and fans are wondering if they are in some way a response to the fallout of Jada’s revelation. It is the first time Willow has spoken since Jada’s memoir came out.

On the video Willow has written: “I think solitude can be scary for humans sometimes. There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us.

“But in my experience, when we open ourselves up to this specific flavour of groundlessness we begin to see the inner workings of our minds and hearts in so many beautiful ways… Solitude then can become one of our biggest teachers and tools if we truly want to know ourselves completely.”

Willow Smith in her Instagram video

In the video the 22-year-old singer is seen gazing into the camera while posing with her hands around her knees in what looks like a photography studio. It is believed the video may be promoting the singer’s forthcoming new music.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith famously appeared together at last year’s Oscars, where Smith slapped Chris Rock and shouted “get my wife’s name of out your f***king mouth” after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith. Smith called her his “best friend” just this month on a promotional tour for her memoir, so the couple appear to be still closely tied.

Pinkett Smith said in an interview with People earlier this month that her and Smith are “still figuring it out” when it comes to what their relationship is now and but that they still had “deep love” for each other.

Rumours have long circulated the couple around their relationship, with suggestions of infidelity through to ideas about the couple having an open marriage.

