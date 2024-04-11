Williams to use F1 engineering expertise to help other sectors

SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 07: Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW46 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 07, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Formula 1 team Williams Racing have launched a new company that will apply the sport’s technology to engineering in other sectors.

The new company will be based out of Grove, alongside the F1 team

A statement read: “A mix of highly-skilled people and unique engineering assets will combine to offer services including: platform dynamics; advanced materials; simulation and modelling; instrument and data analytics and high performance computing.

“Sitting alongside these core engineering services is a range of in-house prototype testing and evaluation resources that include: wind tunnel; driver-in-the-loop simulator; single-axis testing machines; 8-post rig; chassis rig; other testing rigs and bedplate testing.

“Whilst originally developed for the purposes of the race team, these capabilities and assets have far wider applicability which the new company will harness.

Follow F1 team Mercedes famously helped in producing parts for a ventilator during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more Motorsport UK chair: F1 and sport here needs more recognition

Williams ‘delight’

Matthew Savage, Chairman at Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, said: “We are delighted to be establishing Williams Grand Prix Technologies, bringing F1-derived innovation and pedigree to a wide range of other sectors.

“Williams Grand Prix Technologies offers a unique mix of engineering experience, expertise and capabilities to solve customers’ problems and we have already received significant interest from a diverse set of clients even before launch.

“We will be using skills and assets that have been established, developed and refined over five decades of competing at the highest level of motor racing on a global stage, which is a unique pedigree that only Williams can offer.

“Being part of the wider Dorilton group of companies also allow Williams Grand Prix Technologies to offer services from across the group to further enhance the technologies and services available to the customer”.

The Formula 1 season continues on 21 April when the paddock travels to China for the first time since the pandemic.