William Hill accidentally announces death of King Charles

William Hill is owned by Evoke | Credit: Focus on Racing

William Hill has deleted an accidentally-published webpage in which it responded to the “passing” of King Charles.

In a statement that appeared on the customer service section of its website, the betting and gambling firm said: “William Hill wish to express our sadness at the passing of King Charles III and are taking steps to mark our respect.

“We’ve provided up-to-date information and will update this page with any further announcements.

“If the sport isn’t available on the list, please refer to their official governing bodies for any updates.”

The page, which has since been taken down, proceeded with a list of FAQs about what will happen to bets that have already been placed by customers.

William Hill declined to comment on the error or to issue an apology to the monarch for the remarks.

King Charles cancer diagnosis

The mistake by William Hill comes a little over a year since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, after which he began a schedule of regular treatments.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a statement from the Royal Household read in February 2024.

Read more Lord Mayor to pay tribute to Winston Churchill and war heroes in VE Day speech

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Earlier this month, Charles wrote to former US President Joe Biden to offer his support and best wishes after Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

According to the memoirs of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the late Queen Elizabeth II had a form of bone cancer in her final years.