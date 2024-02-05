King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms this evening

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said.

In a briefing, the Palace said “no further details are being shared at this stage”, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

It is understood that it is not prostate cancer.

The statement said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King was in hospital last month for an enlarged prostate.

Charles was last seen walking to church in Sandringham last week.

Prince Harry is expected to visit the King in the near future.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the King, a source close to Harry told PA.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated