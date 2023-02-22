Will Smith shocks by making joke about Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith has taken to social media to make a joke absolutely no one expected.

Last year Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock around the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, the actor Jada Pinkett-Smith.

And now Smith has responded to a TikTok post where the TikToker asked what inanimate objects thought about their owners.

TikToker @missmoneyworking said: “I’m gonna tell you something, f*****g crazy. This is literally – it sounds insane, but it will change your life, and by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun.

“Did you know, you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you. So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.

“You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

Smith then picked up the Oscar that he won for his portrayal of King Richard from last year’s ceremony and pulled a concerned face at the camera.

Users couldn’t believe Smith had made the joke, with one saying “too soon” and others just plain shocked, given the serious tone of Smith’s apology video that followed soon after the slap where the 54-year-old actor revealed he is seeking help for anger.

At the Oscars ceremony last year, Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith having shaved her head despite her heaving a hair loss condition called alopecia. After the slap the Oscars banned Smith for ten years and launched a formal investigation.

It comes as the Oscars hired a crisis management team to help with the ceremony after what happened last year. “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” the Academy of Science and Motion Pictures CEO Bill Kramer told Time.

