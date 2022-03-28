The Oscars launches formal review after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at live ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Oscars film academy has formally condemned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock and has launched a formal review into the incident.

Jaws dropped during last night’s ceremony after acting super star and Oscar winner Will Smith climbed on stage to slap gag comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

As an immediate response to the incident, The Academy tweeted last night that it does not condone violence.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

The actor also tearfully apologised on stage for the incident on live television.

However, this did not stop the clip going viral, and as a result, Smith’s first Oscar win being shrouded in controversy.

King Richard clinched six nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including best picture and best original screenplay.

Chris Rock told the LAPD that he would not be pressing charges after the ceremony, but many on social media have called for Smith to be stripped of his award for condemning violence.