The cost of living, Will Smith and the future of Wasps and Worcester: This week’s best read stories on City A.M.

The most read pieces this week included about Lloyds, housing, consultancy and China’s Big Four pushback

The rising cost of living and its implications dominated this week’s best read list, along with UCL researcher Rosie Collington’s challenge to the consultancy sector and

One: Lloyds Bank’s profits to help cushion customers’ rising cost of living

Lloyds Bank’s announcement that its profits are to be held back to help with the cost of living was the best read story on City A.M. this week.



Two: Calling the consultants’ bluff

The Big Con author Rosie Collington explained to readers how reining in the power of consulting firms would help UK business.

Three: China tells state-owned companies to cut ties with the Big Four

Readers were interested in a story on the Chinese government and how it told state-owned companies they needed to eschew the services of the global big four in favour of Chinese auditors.

Four: Pensions deadline gets nearer

Retirement matters were on readers’ minds as savers were warned of approaching state pension National Insurance ‘top-up’ deadline.

Five: Why teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva could now be facing a four-year ban

Readers flocked to City A.M.’s sports pages to read about the dilemma faced by a Russian figure skater.

Six: Will Smith shocks by making joke about Chris Rock Oscars slap

A year after his Oscars’ slap Will Smith made a joke about his altercation with Chris Rock, an unexpected moment which made the story City A.M.’s sixth best read story of the week.

Seven: Jeremy Hunt faces calls for March budget giveaways after UK borrows £30bn less than forecast

A hike in the cost living has led to calls for the government to re-think its taxation policies, a story that is set to run for another month while readers wait for the budget.

Eight: FTSE 100 close: Barclays and Lloyds Bank help London index kick off new week in the black

The FTSE reached new highs this week, by breaching the 8,000 mark, but has since dipped down.

Nine: Britain passing up £18bn economic boost due to ‘failure’ to build enough homes

Property, and more so homes, were another reader fascination this week, with a take on how property ownership and development could boost the UK economy.

Tne: Worcester and Wasps’ future in doubt as councillors plot to seize Sixways from owners

The sage of Sixways is set to continue and has gripped City A.M. readers for the last week.