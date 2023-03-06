Chris Rock slaps back at Will Smith during comedy sketch

Chris Rock has commented on Smith’s marriage almost a year on since the Oscars slap (Photo: Getty)

Chris Rock has taken aim at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, almost a year to the day that Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On stage during his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special, the comedian criticised Smith for being “selected” in what he got outraged about. He also made reference to Pinkett-Smith’s affair with a younger man.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said.

“Cause everybody knows what the f— happened. Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any entanglements.”

Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards . (Photo: Getty)

“And for people that don’t know what everybody know(s)… his wife was f—ing her son’s friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this s— but for some reason, these n—– put that s— on the Internet.”

Pinkett-Smith confirmed she had been having an affair with the actor August Alsina, now 30, in a conversation with Smith during an episode of her podcast Red Table Talk.

“It was a relationship, absolutely,” Pinkett-Smith said, confirming her and husband weren’t together at the time.

Rock added: “Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.

“Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than he hurt me. OK.”

Last year Rock made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia condition which led Smith to walk on the Oscars stage and slap Rock around the face.

Sitting back down, Smith yelled “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth.”

Smith went on to win the Best Actor gong for King Richard but has been banned from the Academy for ten years.

Earlier this year, Smith shocked social media fans by making a joke about the Chris Rock Oscars slap. Responding to a TikTok video about what inanimate objects might think about you, he picked up his Oscars gong and pulled a concerned face.

