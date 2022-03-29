Explainer-in-brief: The real showdown at the Oscars

Will Smith’s bust-up with Nick Rock took the centre stage at the Oscars (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

While all eyes were on the punch Will Smith served up to comedian Chris Rock, there was another brewing tension at the awards ceremony of the year.

Apple and Netflix had been fiercely vying to become the first streaming service to win the Best Picture award, as the number of people turning to online platforms for their cinematic needs has continued to grow. But ultimately Apple stole the prize with CODA, a drama originally screened at Sundance Film Festival.

It won’t just be Netflix smarting at the loss, but traditional film giants Disney and Warner Bros will also be keenly aware of the significance of Apple’s win.

The threat to Hollywood stalwarts is increasingly coming from the trenches of the internet, with streaming services investing heavily in original content to keep loyal subscribers.

The number of Netflix original movies was up 25 per cent in 2021 from the year before, and the streamer has ploughed millions into doubling the size of its studios in Surrey. But ultimately, Apple was crowned the Real Prince of Film.