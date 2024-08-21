Why Tottenham Hotspur have been named the best-run football club in England

Tottenham Hotspur’s trophy cabinet may continue to gather dust but they can finally claim a title after being named England’s best-run football club in the Fair Game Index.

Spurs saw off Manchester United, Cambridge United, Brentford and Norwich City to top the Index, which is based on 226 metrics spanning finances, governance, ethical standards and fan engagement.

The study is designed to score clubs on the areas with which the incoming independent football regulator will be concerned.

It was conducted by Fair Game, the coalition of more than 30 professional clubs which campaigns for governance reforms in football.

Tottenham achieved 68.2 points out of 100, scoring highly in all four main pillars but in particular governance, necessitated by the fact they are a PLC.

“As a club that prides itself on good governance – with a key focus on sustainability, fan engagement and delivering for our local communities – we are delighted to have been recognised as England’s best-run club by the Fair Game Index,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“This ranking further demonstrates the huge strides that are being made off the pitch, with our world-class stadium and innovative partnerships enabling sustainable, recurring investment into our football operations to ensure we remain competitive on the pitch and challenge for major honours.

“We welcome Fair Game’s work in highlighting the important role we can all play in operating sustainably to ensure our clubs remain at the heart of our local communities and for fans to enjoy for many generations to come.”

Manchester United, also a PLC, scored 65.4 and achieved the highest marks in the Premier League for financial sustainability.

League One side Cambridge ranked high for sustainability, while second-tier Norwich excelled in governance and fan engagement. Brentford scored well in all departments.

“Football is far from perfect but with the likelihood of an incoming football regulator there is a real chance to change it for the better,” said Fair Game CEO Niall Couper.

“To deliver real and meaningful change we need to understand the problems. We’ve designed the Fair Game Index to do exactly that and help reshape the game we love.

“It is the most comprehensive analysis yet of what it means to be a well-run club, and we’re calling on the authorities, the Football Regulator and football’s governing bodies to work with us.

“This year, several overall themes have emerged: financial sustainability goes hand in hand with good governance and fan engagement; football’s financial flow is undermining sustainability; and equality and ethical standards are on average treated as lip service.

“In short, football in England needs a truly independent regulator that can oversee good governance, re-shape football’s financial flow, and ensure issues around equality and ethics get the support and respect they deserve.”

English clubs were mostly overshadowed by their neighbours, however, with the Scottish Premier League having a higher average score overall and for both finances and governance than its counterpart south of the border.

Celtic ranked No1 in the whole study, while Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Motherwell and Kilmarnock also made the top 10. Scottish football is not due to come under the regulator’s remit.

“In Scotland, the authorities have the chance to learn from England, not repeat their mistakes, and build a stronger future for the game north of the border,” Couper added.

